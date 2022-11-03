LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (FOX 44) — The Cadets continued their winning ways with a 58-0 win over Robinson.
Connally finishes their regular season 8-2 and looks forward to the postseason.
Robinson ends their 2022 season with a 3-7 record.
by: Parker Rehm
