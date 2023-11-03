ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — A week after winning the district title, the Connally Cadets completed their regular season by beating Robinson 42-24.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Chapman Bail Bonds Game Of The Week
C & C Collision's Play Of The Week
Richard Karr's Player You Can Count On
Smelscer's Plumbing Band of the Week
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now