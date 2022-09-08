AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — The Dawson Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start in 2022, as they beat Axtell 44-38.
Next up for Dawson is a matchup against Kerens. Meanwhile, the Longhorns will host Hubbard.
by: Eric Kelly
