KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Eagles entered halftime trailing 20-7 but battled back to within just five points in the second half. However, Ellison couldn’t convert on back-to-back red zone trips and fell short in week two with a 26-21 loss to Pflugerville-Hendrickson.
In a game where the final score takes the headlines, Ellison running back Daryl Cannie Jr. stole the show with two touchdowns on the day.
The Eagles have a week off before returning to action against Red Oak on the road on Friday, September 15th at 7:00 p.m.