KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Eagles entered halftime trailing 20-7 but battled back to within just five points in the second half. However, Ellison couldn’t convert on back-to-back red zone trips and fell short in week two with a 26-21 loss to Pflugerville-Hendrickson.

FINAL:

Pflugerville-Hendrickson – 26@EllisonEagle_FB – 21



The Eagles battled but just couldn’t find the end zone one more time to complete the comeback. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/cBdjhkAj3j — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 1, 2023

In a game where the final score takes the headlines, Ellison running back Daryl Cannie Jr. stole the show with two touchdowns on the day.

A standout day for @EllisonEagle_FB RB Daryl Cannie Jr. (@cannie_jr) in a close 26-21 loss to Hendrickson. He found the endzone twice including a 53-yard TD run and a great second effort to punch in a reception from 10 yards out. pic.twitter.com/UYiDzKJGip — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 1, 2023

The Eagles have a week off before returning to action against Red Oak on the road on Friday, September 15th at 7:00 p.m.