WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Eagles entered the win column in style after tying the game with no time remaining on the game clock and kicking the game-winning PAT to seal a 21-20 district win over Waco.

Ellison gets a week off before returning to action at home against Cleburne on Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.

Waco also takes a week to regroup before playing No. 7 Red Oak on Friday, October 6th at 7:00 p.m.