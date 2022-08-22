KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — 2022 will mark a season of change for the Killeen High School Football program.

Not only will the Kangaroos make the move from 6A down to 5A, but they will also do so with a new head coach.

Josh Sadler will take over the program as he comes from Temple High School, where he was the offensive coordinator, and he must now adapt to life as a head coach.

“We set expectations high and we’re going to hold coaches and the kids accountable. So that’s really how you have to start to try to build your program,” Sadler said. “My mentors have always told me that you think you know what you’re getting yourself into, but you really don’t until you put that hat on, you sit in that chair. What I can say is the guys that I worked for in my in my career prepared me for it.”

The Kangaroos will open up their season on Friday, August 26th against Chaparral.