WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Cole Chrisman played hero for the Tigers, hitting a 22-yard field goal as the clock struck zero to lift Belton over University, 31-29 to take their first outright district title since 1999.

Belton ends the regular season 8-2 and will play next Friday at will take on Austin Northeast Early College High School at home on Friday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m.

University finishes the regular season 5-5 and looks towards the postseason.