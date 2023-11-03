BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Belton Tigers are district champs for a second straight season, as they beat University 24-14 in the FOX 44 Friday Night Football Fever Game of the Week.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Chapman Bail Bonds Game Of The Week
C & C Collision's Play Of The Week
Richard Karr's Player You Can Count On
Smelscer's Plumbing Band of the Week
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now