CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of defending state champions, it was the Cougars that pounced on the victory, 38-20.

China Spring travels to Melissa High School on Friday, September 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

The Lorena Leopards will look for Ray Biles’ 201st win against against West High School on Friday, September 3rd at 7:00 p.m.