MEXIA, TX (FOX 44) — The return of the Battle of the River was certainly worth the wait, as Groesbeck capped of another GOTW thriller with a successful two-point conversion in overtime to beat Mexia 37-36.

Groesbeck will be on a bye next week, while Mexia will travel to Kemp to take on the Yellowjackets on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm.