WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Knights are going home happy after a back-and-forth battle ends in a 28-14 Knights win at Panther Stadium.

Harker Heights gets a week to rest before they return home for a district showdown with Hutto on Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.

Midway also takes a week to regroup before they hit the road to take on Temple on Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.