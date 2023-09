KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Lake Belton Football team reversed the roles from last season’s matchup against Shoemaker, as the Broncos beat the Greywolves 44-35.

Next week, Lake Belton will continue district play by hosting Waco High on Friday, September 22nd at 7:00 pm, while Shoemaker will take on Ellison at 7:00 pm as well.