MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs jumped out to a 32-6 lead against the Cougars and never looked back, taking sole possession of second place in the district with a 32-18 win over Rosebud-Lott.

Marlin ends their 2022 regular season at Valley Mills on Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Rosebud-Lott caps off their season against Moody at home on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m.