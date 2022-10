COPPERAS COVE, TX (FOX 44) — Reid Tedford hit Toran Lowrance for an eight-yard touchdown on fourth and goal for what proved to be the game-winning score as Midway beat Copperas Cove 24-21.

Next week, the Panthers will host Bryan on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, the Bulldawgs will travel to Hutto to take on the Hippos on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.