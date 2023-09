MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs kept it close through the opening quarter but Mart pulled away in the final three to a commanding 48-8 win over Marlin.

Marlin hits the road to take on Groesbeck next on Friday, September 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Mart improves to 2-0 and travels to Italy on Friday, September 8th at 7:30 p.m.