CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates made it three-straight wins over the Tigers with a 41-30 victory over Bremond to open up district play.

Chilton travels to Bartlett for a battle with the Bulldogs on Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m.

Bremond hits the road to take on Granger on Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m.