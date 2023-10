CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — The fifth-ranked China Spring Football team stayed unbeaten in district play on Friday night, as the Cougars took down La Vega in a 52-49 shootout.

Next up for China Spring is a trip to Stephenville to take on the Yellowjackets on Thursday, October 19th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, La Vega will host Alvarado on Friday, October 20th at 7:30 pm.