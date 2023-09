ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — The Robinson Rockets will head into district play with a 4-1 record, as they beat Hillsboro 21-0 in the FOX 44 Game of the Week.

Next week, Robinson will hit the road to take on Life Waxahachie on Friday, September 29th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile Hillsboro will have a bye week before hosting Benbrook on Friday, September 10th at 7:00 pm.