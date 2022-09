BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jamarius Stewart scored from five yards out with three seconds left as the Shoemaker Grey Wolves complete a late comeback to beat Lake Belton 34-33.

Not only that, but Shoemaker Head Football Coach Toby Foreman then proposed to his girlfriend following the big win.

Next up for the Grey Wolves is a matchup with Ellison on Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. Meanwhile, Lake Belton will go on the road to take on Waco High on Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm.