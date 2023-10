KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Grey Wolves coasted to a 63-17 win over Killeen, putting up the most points in a single game in school history on Friday night.

Shoemaker wraps up the regular season with a chance to clinch a playoff berth against Granbury on Friday, September 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

Killeen finishes their 2023 regular season at Waco High on Friday, September 3rd at 7:00 p.m.