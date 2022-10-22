GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Gatesville Hornets came up short on Friday night as they lose to Madisonville 38-19.
Next week, the Hornets will hit the road to take on Robinson on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 pm.
by: Eric Kelly
