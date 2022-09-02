MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — Groesbeck is off to a 2-0 start in 2022, as the Goats outscored McGregor 14-0 in the second half to beat the Bulldogs 28-14.
Next up for Groesbeck is a matchup against Marlin. Meanwhile, McGregor will host Gatesville.
