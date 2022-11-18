HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The Hamilton Bulldogs are headed to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2005 as they beat Axtell 35-21.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a matchup against No. 7 Tolar.
by: Eric Kelly
