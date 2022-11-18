WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Knights advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Friday night, as they beat Royse City 38-17.
Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against Spring Dekaney.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Knights advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Friday night, as they beat Royse City 38-17.
Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against Spring Dekaney.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now