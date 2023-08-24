KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — For a second straight season, the Harker Heights Football team gets the season off to a winning start with a victory over Ellison, as the Knights beat the Eagles 57-13.

The key to success for Harker Heights was a fast start offensively, as the Knights scored on each of their first three possessions to take an commanding 22-0 lead.

From there, they would never look back, leading 29-6 at halftime, and extending that lead in the second half on their way to a season opening win.

The victory marks the first for Mark Humble as the head coach in Harker Heights.

Next up for the Knights is a matchup against Smithson Valley, which they will host at Buckley Stadium on Friday, September 1st at 7:00 pm. Meanwhile, Ellison will host Pflugerville Hendrickson on Thursday, August 31st at 7:00 pm.