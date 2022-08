KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — In an opening night battles of KISD schools, it was Harker Heights that came out on top, with a 33-7 win.

Next up for the Knights is a game on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Ellison will hit the road to take on Pflugerville Hendrickson on Thursday, September 1st at 7:00 pm.