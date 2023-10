KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Football team made it four wins a in a row on Thursday night, as the Knights beat Copperas Cove 38-10.

.@HHKnights_FB picks up the 38-10 win over Copperas Cove and with a Midway win tomorrow could play for a district championship next week. pic.twitter.com/VTDc12YC7b — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 27, 2023

Next week, Harker Heights will close out its regular season with a trip to Bryan to take on the Vikings on Friday, November 2nd at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Copperas Cove will host Temple on Friday, November 2nd at 7:30 pm.