TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Knights overcame a halftime deficit on Friday night, shutting out Temple in the second half on the way to a 35-21 win over the Wildcats.

Next week, Harker Heights will host Copperas Cove on Friday, October 26th at 7:00 pm. Meanwhile, Temple will have a bye week, before traveling to Copperas Cove to take on the Bulldawgs on Friday, November 3rd at 7:30 pm.