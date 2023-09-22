HOLLAND, TX (FOX 44) — The Hornets handed Weimar their first loss of the season with a 43-22 win to stay undefeated.
Holland has a week off before they’ll travel to Thrall on Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
