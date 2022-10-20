KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Killeen Kangaroos came up short at home on Thursday night, as they fell to the Red Oak Hawks 59-28.
Next week, Killeen will take on Shoemaker on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 pm at Searles Stadium.
by: Eric Kelly
