WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates put up a fight but couldn’t take down Stephenville as the Yellow Jackets pull out the win 42-28.
La Vega ends their regular season with a 5-4 record and looks toward the postseason.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates put up a fight but couldn’t take down Stephenville as the Yellow Jackets pull out the win 42-28.
La Vega ends their regular season with a 5-4 record and looks toward the postseason.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now