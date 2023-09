WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards made the final score close but in the end it was all La Vega as the Pirates coasted to a 49-42 win over Lorena.

La Vega moves on to face Roosevelt on the road on Friday, September 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

Lorena travels to Cameron Yoe hoping to get back in the win column on Friday, September 22nd at 7:30 p.m.