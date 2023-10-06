WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates started off district play with a dominant win over Life Waxahachie, 52-20.
La Vega takes on No. 4 China Spring next week on Friday, October 13th at 7:30 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
