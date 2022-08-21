TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — It’s a year of firsts for the Lake Belton Broncos as they begin University Interscholastic League play after playing two outlaw seasons in 2020 and 2021.

The Broncos went 18-1 with that JV slate and now get put into the District 4-5A DI championship race.

“I’ll tell you a lot in about the first six weeks,” Brian Cope said. “Our kids are excited about the opportunity. This senior class has worked tirelessly from day one to try to build this and be a part of it. They want to leave a great legacy of what it means to be a Bronco football player.”

Lake Belton returns every offensive and defensive starter in 2022 and figures to be a contender immediately in UIL play.

“It’s really cool to be out here at Seniors and Juniors now,” Senior running back Tristan Robin said. “We’ve all grown up and we’ve all played together for so long together and I don’t think a lot of teams have the chemistry that we do.”

Lake Belton opens up their inaugural season against Rouse on August 26th.