BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Lake Belton Broncos are headed to the postseason with a 24-13 win over Ellison.

Lake Belton will open up the first playoff run in school history with a matchup against Burleson Centennial on Friday, September 11th at 7:00 pm in Burleson. Meanwhile, the Eagles season comes to an end with a 5-5 record.