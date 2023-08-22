TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — The bright lights of Central Texas high school football will come to the national airwaves with the Lake Belton Broncos’ week three game against Red Oak to be featured on the ESPN family of networks.

Just announced by @SCNext, your @LBBroncoFB will be taking on Red Oak on ESPN2 at home on Thursday September 7!!!! #RISEUP pic.twitter.com/J0rDJVnKfH — Brian Cope (@CoachCope23) August 22, 2023

This will mark the first time that Brian Cope’s team will have the chance to play on national television, in just the program’s second season of varsity football.

This contest will be a rematch of a thriller between the two teams just last season, when the Broncos beat the Hawks 48-47 in overtime.

The game this year is set for Thursday, September 7th, which kickoff set for 7:00 pm at Tiger Field in Belton.