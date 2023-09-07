BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Lake Belton Football team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday night, as the Broncos came up short in wild overtime contest against Red Oak.

Lake Belton led late in the game by six points, but the Hawks struck for a 46-yard touchdown on fourth-and-one to tied the game at 31. Red Oak then fumbled the snap on the extra point, causing the game to go to OT.

In the extra period, the Broncos settled for a field goal, and then with the game on the line, the Hawks converted on another long fourth down pass for a touchdown to seal the walk-off winner.

Next week, Lake Belton will travel to Killeen to take on Shoemaker on Friday, September 15th at 7:00 pm.