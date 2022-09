WACO, TX (FOX 44) — An impressive 50-0 win over Vanguard puts the Vikings in the win column for the first time this season.

Live Oak travels to Gordon next on Friday, September 16th at 7:00 p.m.

Vanguard searches for their first win of the season and take on Nazerene Christian Academy at home on Friday, September 16th at 7:00 p.m.