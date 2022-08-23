WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader.

“It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”

However, his leadership extends beyond the field, at home, in his own barbers chair.

Díaz began cutting hair as a way to save money for his family when finances were tight.

“I didn’t even want to be a barber,” Díaz said. “My mom went out and bought a set of clippers and all of that stuff. [She] gave everything to us. Sometimes she wouldn’t eat at night cause she would give us her hot plate to us.”

With his mother’s support behind him, Díaz grew a passion for cutting hair and using it as spreading a message of positivity to each client that sat down in his chair.

“There was a lot of negativity in Waco,” Díaz said. “If I spread positivity, other people are gonna spread positivity. Who doesn’t want a town full of positivity?”

That message extended toward using his talent and the money he makes toward giving back to the community. With a few teammates each year, Ivan goes around Waco and gives warm meals to the homeless.

He said he won’t stop trying to make a difference in the community where he grew up.

“I’m gonna keep doing all that,” Díaz said. “It’s not just cutting hair, I’m not just a barber.”

To follow along with Ivan’s journey as a barber, check out his Instagram page.