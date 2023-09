LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards overcame a fourth quarter deficit to down the Bumblebees, 56-38 for their second-straight district win.

Lorena gets a bye week and hits the road for a matchup with McGregor on Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.

Academy also takes a week and looks to get back into the win column against Cameron Yoe on Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.