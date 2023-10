MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards took down the Bulldogs, 47-20 in McGregor’s first game since doctors diagnosed head coach Mike Shields with bone marrow cancer.

Lorena returns home for a matchup with Rockdale on Friday, October 13th at 7:30 p.m.

McGregor looks to bounce back against Cameron Yoe on Friday, October 13th at 7:30 p.m.