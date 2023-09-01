LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — The Lorena Leopards are on the board in 2023, as they beat West 27-13 on Friday night.
Next week, Lorena will host Trinity Leadership on Friday, September 8th at 7:00 pm, while West will have a bye week.
by: Eric Kelly
