TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — As the sun rises on Temple, Texas, the Lake Belton Broncos football team is hard at work watching film before another morning practice.

“I’m super excited for this season because it’s like we’re putting in all this work for four years and now as a team we can finally show what we’ve been putting together,” Lake Belton senior Corbin Mock said.

The Broncos are full of talent, nearly on every position on the field. However, the biggest force that drives this group entering the 2023 season doesn’t play one of them.

Corbin Mock’s passion for the game of football started at a young age. It wasn’t until around middle school that he realized his role didn’t extend to putting on pads for his school.

“It kind of dawned on me that I couldn’t play,” Mock said. “Most football players after they can’t play, they become coaches. For me, it’s [always been] ‘How can I stay a part of this great game?'”

Mock was born with Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome. TIS is a condition that prevents the thorax, a bone structure used to support respiration in the body, from growing on its own.

Doctors inserted a metal rod into Corbin’s back to manually expand the area every four to six months to help him breathe.

“Every single surgery up until seventh grade [I was asking] ‘can I play football?’,” Mock said.

Despite 41 surgeries in 17 years of life, Mock continues to be the positive light for everyone at Lake Belton High School and makes his mark as the student quarterbacks coach as he enters his senior year.

“He’s an integral part of this,” Lake Belton head football coach Brian Cope said. “He’s one of the first one’s here… he shows up everyday with a positive attitude and so he’s really been a big part of our culture and he’s also been a big reason why our kids want to come to work everyday.”

As Mock reflects on his time as a Bronco, he wants to be remembered as someone that continued to pursue his passion, even when limitations presented an unthinkable obstacle to overcome.

“I also want to leave a legacy here and high school that if you’re told that you can’t do something, not to take it personally, but instead use it and grow on it and instead use it to make it like a dream come true,” Mock said.

The Broncos will open their second UIL Varsity football season with Corbin on the sidelines once again on Friday, August 25th at 7:00 p.m.