MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs are no longer opening up their season against Itasca on the football field after the school district canceled all extracurriculars due to not meeting that academic standard set by the school district.

“Academic excellence is the priority of our district,” head football coach Ruben Torres III said. “We have set a high standard that all of us will be held too. Accountability in all departments will be upheld.”

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Ithasca on Friday, August 25th to start their 2023 campaign. Next week’s game against Mart on Friday, September 1st is TBD.