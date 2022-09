BOSQUEVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The (Marlin) Bulldogs came out strong in their first district game of the season, shutting down the (Bosqueville) Bulldogs, 41-9.

Next week, Marlin stays home to take on Moody on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Bosqueville travels to Bruceville-Eddy on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm.