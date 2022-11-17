CROWLEY, TX (FOX 44) — The Marlin Bulldogs saw their season end on Thursday in the second round of the playoffs as they lost 71-18 to No. 7 Tolar.
With the loss, Marlin finishes the season with a 7-5 record.
