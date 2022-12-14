ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Mart Panthers pursuit of another state championship game up short on Wednesday night as they lost 41-21 to No. 6 Albany.

It was a back and forth title game early on in the first half as the teams traded touchdowns, with Mart tying the game up at 14 with less than eight minutes left in the second quarter.

The Lions close the half strong, with touchdowns before the break, to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.

After Albany opened up the second half with another touchdown drive, the Panthers cut the deficit to 34-21 with 8:38 left in the third quarter.

Albany closed strong once again, as the Lions kept Mart off the scoreboard the rest of the way, on their way to their first state championship since 1961.

With the loss, the Panthers close out the season with a 15-1 record.