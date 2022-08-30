WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The current shortage of referees has struck once again this week, as the game between Marlin and Mart has become the latest contest to get pushed back as a result.
The two teams were scheduled to play on Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 pm in Marlin, but the game will now take place on Thursday, September 1st at 8:00 pm in Mart. It will be part of a JV/Varsity doubleheader that night between the two schools.
This is the third game involving an area team to get moved due to a lack of referees, joining Moody/Hico and Axtell/Bartlett.