WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The current shortage of referees has struck once again this week, as the game between Marlin and Mart has become the latest contest to get pushed back as a result.

The two teams were scheduled to play on Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 pm in Marlin, but the game will now take place on Thursday, September 1st at 8:00 pm in Mart. It will be part of a JV/Varsity doubleheader that night between the two schools.

The varsity football game vs Marlin scheduled for Friday has been changed to Thursday. All games will be played in Mart. JV will play at 4:30 and Varsity at 8:00. Tickets are $4 for students and $6 for adults. pic.twitter.com/5HvphhJmJn — Mart ISD (@MartSchoolDistr) August 30, 2022

This is the third game involving an area team to get moved due to a lack of referees, joining Moody/Hico and Axtell/Bartlett.