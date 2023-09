GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs scored 10 points in the final five minutes to steal a win against the Hornets, 21-17.

McGregor moves on to face Clifton at home next on Friday, September 15th at 7:30 p.m.

Gatesville looks to bounce back against Mexia on Friday, September 15th at 7:30 p.m.