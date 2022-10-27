MALAKOFF, TX (FOX 44) — The regular season has come to an end for the Mexia Blackcats, as they fell against No. 3 Malakoff 55-13.
With the loss, Mexia ends the regular season with a 3-7 record.
by: Eric Kelly
